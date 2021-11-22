Park of First President under construction in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – The biggest in the region park is under construction in the city of Aktau, Kazinform has learnt from the city’s administration.

The total area of the new park located in the 40 microdistrict is 23ha. It will be named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The park will have something which caters to every taste – sports playgrounds, promenade areas, an alley of flowers, musical fountain, children's playgrounds, athletic tracks, bike paths and moreю

The cost of construction works is fully covered by BS story Ltd.

Construction of the new park is set to be wrapped up in 2023.



