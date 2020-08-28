Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Park named after Abai unveiled in Turkestan region

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 August 2020, 18:44
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Two parks have been unveiled in Turkestan region on the eve of the Constitution Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan. One of the parks has been actually named after the prominent Kazakh poet, thinker Abai and has a monument dedicated to him, Kazinform has learnt from the regional press service.

The total area of the park amounts to 2 ha. Local authorities hope it will become a favorite spot for local residents.

Attending the unveiling ceremony of the new park was head of the district Salykhan Polatov. He reminded that this year Kazakhstan marks 175 anniversary of Abai and that August 10 has been named the Day of Abai in Kazakhstan. He also extended his congratulations on the forthcoming holiday, the Constitution Day.

On May 30, 2019 the Head of State signed the Decree «On celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbaiuly». In addition, August 10 was declared the Day of Abai in Kazakhstan.

