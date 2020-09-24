Go to the main site
    Park named after Abai opened in Antalya

    24 September 2020, 13:39

    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – An opening ceremony of a park and plaque honoring the prominent Kazakh poet and thinker Abai has taken place at the initiative of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey as part of the poet’s 175th anniversary celebrations, Kazinform cites the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    While addressing the attendees of the ceremony, Abzal Saparbekuly, Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey, conveyed his gratitude for the support in opening the park and expressed confidence that such events would only strengthen the relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey.

    In his turn, Muratpaşa Municipality Mayor Ümit Uysal noted that naming the park after Abai shows spiritual and cultural ties between Kazakh and Turkish nations.

    Notably, this year Kazakhstan has announced August 10 as the Day of Abai.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

