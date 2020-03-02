Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Paris's Louvre museum closes over staff coronavirus fears

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
2 March 2020, 14:32
PARIS. KAZINFORM The Louvre in Paris, the world's most visited museum, closed to visitors on Sunday after staff refused to work due to coronavirus fears, unions and management said.

Around 300 staff met in the morning and voted «almost unanimously» not to open, Christian Galani of the CGT labour union told AFP, leaving many would-be visitors disappointed, WAM reports.

The Louvre, near the banks of the Seine river in central Paris, received 9.6 million visitors last year, most of them foreigners, including Americans, Chinese and Europeans.

Louvre management later confirmed the museum was closed for the entire day, and said it would refund ticket-holders.

«We apologise for any inconvenience and will keep you informed as the situation develops,» the museum said on its website.


