Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Paris hospital temporarily closes emergency room due to staff shortages

    23 April 2023, 14:20

    PARIS. KAZINFORM A hospital in France temporarily closed its emergency room due to staff shortages until Monday, according to local media.

    The Robert-Ballanger Hospital in the Aulnay-sous-Bois suburb of Paris had to make changes to its emergency services due to a lack of personnel, news channel BFMTV reported on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    However, patients brought by health or firefighting teams will still be admitted to the hospital, while self-referred patients will be refused in April 24-May 2.

    Doctors at the Robert-Ballanger Hospital called on their management to hire additional staff without delay.

    France has been facing a healthcare crisis since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has reached serious proportions as many healthcare workers have retired, while others switched sectors due to excessive workload.

    Current bed capacities and personnel numbers have fallen short of need, particularly in rural areas with a high concentration of elderly residents.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    In 38 years, Brazil burned an area the size of Colombia and Chile
    Two teens dead, four wounded in Mississippi shooting
    Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023
    SpaceX launches 46 more Starlink internet satellites into space
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events