    Paris and Istanbul to host celebrations of 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov

    25 February 2022, 15:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Paris and Istanbul will host celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov, Secretary of State Yerlan Karin told at today’s international conference dated to the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov.

    «Akhmet Baiturssynov mentioned that language is of great importance for preserving Kazakh people as the nation. He developed the Kazakh national alphabet, wrote textbooks, contributed to the linguistics. Thanks to his works he became the founder of Kazakh linguistics, the national teacher,» Karin said.

    He said that all should take an active part in commemorative events to be held under the aegis of the UNESCO the nationwide. Special events will be held in Paris and Istanbul. An international congress will take place in Turkestan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

