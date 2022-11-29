Paris 2024 Olympics ticketing to begin on Dec 1

PARIS. KAZINFORM The organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympics announced on Monday that the process to purchase tickets for the event is to start on Thursday, when fans will be able to register for a draw that will run until January 31.

«We are so looking forward to the prospect of Paris sharing its iconic locations and venues with fans, for them to feel the emotion and magical atmosphere that full stadiums will provide,» said Tony Estanguet, president of the Olympic organizing committee during a press conference to explain the process, EFE reports.