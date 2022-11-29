Paris 2024 Olympics ticketing to begin on Dec 1

29 November 2022, 20:42

PARIS. KAZINFORM The organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympics announced on Monday that the process to purchase tickets for the event is to start on Thursday, when fans will be able to register for a draw that will run until January 31.

«We are so looking forward to the prospect of Paris sharing its iconic locations and venues with fans, for them to feel the emotion and magical atmosphere that full stadiums will provide,» said Tony Estanguet, president of the Olympic organizing committee during a press conference to explain the process, EFE reports.

EFE/EPA: Mohammed Badra

A total of 10 million tickets will become available exclusively for online purchase, the largest number in the history of the multi-sport competition that will be held in Paris for the first time in 100 years.

Tickets will not be available through ticket resellers.

One million tickets to be sold at 24 euros

The organizers said that to make the Games «accessible and affordable», the first million tickets drawn will be sold at 24 euros (roughly the same in USD), and the price for half of the tickets will be below 50 euros.

In the first phase of the process, during December and January, people from around the world will be able to register for the draw through an online platform, choosing three sessions from all the sports on the program.

Those selected in the draw will be allocated 48-hour time slots to complete the purchase from February 15 to March 15, 2023, although the first four days will be reserved for members of the Paris 2024 Club.

For the first time, the organization will allow fans to select the competitions included in their ‘Make Your Games’ packs, «to curate their own ideal Olympic experience,» and to avoid no-shows.

Every account will be allowed to purchase a maximum of 30 tickets.

Those less fortunate will be able to access the platform to get individual tickets in a new draw, starting in March 2023.

Solidarity and iconic venues

The organizing committee also announced it will finance the purchase of 100,000 tickets for minority groups.

Individuals will also be able to donate money for this initiative.

For the Paralympic Games, the organization will offer more than three million tickets, which will go on sale next fall.

The city of Paris is preparing some of its most famous venues for the next Olympic Games: the Place de la Concorde will be adapted for basketball matches and skateboarding competitions, judo will be held in the Champs de Mars, the esplanade at the foot of the Eiffel Tower will be dedicated to beach volleyball and equestrian competitions will be held in the gardens of Versailles.

The iconic venues of Roland Garros or the Stade de France will also open for Paris 2024.

Paris will not be the only French city to host the Olympics, some of the sporting events will be held in other cities like Lille, Nantes, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, and even the overseas Polynesian island of Tahiti.

Photo:efe.com