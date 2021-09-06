Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Paralympics Day 12 Roundup: China tops medal tally with 207, including 96 golds

    6 September 2021, 17:15

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM As the Tokyo Paralympic Games comes to an end on Sunday, China claimed three more golds and another silver on the last competition day to finish atop the medal tally with 207 medals, including 96 golds.

    Li Chaoyan won the men's marathon T45 for his second time since the Rio Paralympics and set a new Paralympic record of 2:25:50. Zhang Yong finished second in the men's marathon T54, Xinhua reports.

    Cheng Hefang defeated Oktila Leani Ratri of Indonesia in the badminton women's singles SL4 final 3-1.

    Mai Jianpeng/Qu Zimo notched gold in the badminton men's doubles WH, beating South Korean pair Kim Jung-jun/Lee Dong-seop in straight sets in the final.

    In women's sitting volleyball, China lost to defending champion the United States 3-1 (25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19), finishing second again since the Rio Games.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport World News China Paralympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events