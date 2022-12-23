Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Para skier Alexandr Gerlitz named Kazakhstan’s Best Athlete of Year 2022 in winter sports

23 December 2022, 10:29
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Culture and Sport has awarded the best athletes of the outgoing year. Para skier Alexander Gerlits was named the Best Athlete of the Year 2022 in winter sports, Kazinform reports.

Coach of the national para skiing and biathlon team Anton Zhdanovich won in the nomination «Best Coach in Winter Sports.»

Alexandr Gerlitz is a bronze medalist of the XIII Beijing Winter Para-Olympic Games in para biathlon, multiple winner of national and international tournaments, and holder of the Qurmet Order.

«I am happy to be recognized the Best Athlete of the Year. I am thankful to the people of Kazakhstan, fans and the Ministry of Culture and Sports. We will work more and hard to raise the flag of Kazakhstan at large tournaments,» he said.


Photo from open sources

