Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Pantheon in memory of victims of Almaty tragedy to be built

    20 January 2022, 12:32

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A pantheon dedicated to the Almaty tragedy is set to be built in the city, akim (mayor) Bakytzhan Saginayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to mayor Sagintayev, the pantheon dedicated to the victims of mass riots in Almaty city will be constructed in the city.

    An architectural competition for the best design of the pantheon will be announced in the nearest future on the instruction of the Head of State, he added.

    Mayor Sagintayev also revealed that healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and SMEs will get compensation following the tragic events in Almaty city.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region