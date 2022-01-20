Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Pantheon in memory of victims of Almaty tragedy to be built

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 January 2022, 12:32
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A pantheon dedicated to the Almaty tragedy is set to be built in the city, akim (mayor) Bakytzhan Saginayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to mayor Sagintayev, the pantheon dedicated to the victims of mass riots in Almaty city will be constructed in the city.

An architectural competition for the best design of the pantheon will be announced in the nearest future on the instruction of the Head of State, he added.

Mayor Sagintayev also revealed that healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and SMEs will get compensation following the tragic events in Almaty city.


