Pandemic turned out to be catalyst for fundamental changes in global system - Nazarbayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 6th session of the Astana Club titled ‘A Vision of The New World: Post-Pandemic and Beyond’ has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, today, Kazinform has learnt from the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation’s press service.

Set to be held on 15-17 November 2021, this year’s edition of the Astana Club brought together over 50 reputed world speakers, including former heads of state and government, heads of research and analytical centers, international organizations, and global mass media.

Participants of the event will discuss the topical issues of global economy, geopolitics and international relations, climate change and other topics. For instance, on Day 3 of the Astana Club those attending will focus on the theme of ‘30 Years of Independence: Nazarbayev’s Strategy and Future of Kazakhstan and Central Asia’.

In her opening remarks at one of the sessions, Director of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation and Majilis deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva reminded that the last session of the Astana Club was held in 2019.

Ms Nazarbayeva added that it seems like it was ages ago as no one could have imagined that the coronavirus pandemic would change our everyday lives, stop economies and introduce lockdown-measures in most countries of the world.

She stressed that nowadays the international community needs to consolidate efforts more than ever and restoring the regime of mutual trust in the international arena is of paramount importance.

According to Dariga Nazarbayeva, the coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be a catalyst for long-overdue fundamental changes in the global system.



