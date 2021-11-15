Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Pandemic turned out to be catalyst for fundamental changes in global system - Nazarbayeva

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 November 2021, 16:17
Pandemic turned out to be catalyst for fundamental changes in global system - Nazarbayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 6th session of the Astana Club titled ‘A Vision of The New World: Post-Pandemic and Beyond’ has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, today, Kazinform has learnt from the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation’s press service.

Set to be held on 15-17 November 2021, this year’s edition of the Astana Club brought together over 50 reputed world speakers, including former heads of state and government, heads of research and analytical centers, international organizations, and global mass media.

Participants of the event will discuss the topical issues of global economy, geopolitics and international relations, climate change and other topics. For instance, on Day 3 of the Astana Club those attending will focus on the theme of ‘30 Years of Independence: Nazarbayev’s Strategy and Future of Kazakhstan and Central Asia’.

photo

photo

In her opening remarks at one of the sessions, Director of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation and Majilis deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva reminded that the last session of the Astana Club was held in 2019.

Ms Nazarbayeva added that it seems like it was ages ago as no one could have imagined that the coronavirus pandemic would change our everyday lives, stop economies and introduce lockdown-measures in most countries of the world.

She stressed that nowadays the international community needs to consolidate efforts more than ever and restoring the regime of mutual trust in the international arena is of paramount importance.

According to Dariga Nazarbayeva, the coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be a catalyst for long-overdue fundamental changes in the global system.

photo


Events   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar