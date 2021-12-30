Pandemic restricts New Year's Eve events across Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM The emergence of the new coronavirus Omicron variant has restricted New Year's Eve parties across the country. At least 20 capitals have canceled concerts and artistic events to avoid crowding. However, in some capitals, fireworks shows have been maintained.

In Recife City, only fireworks are planned at Boa Viagem beach, with a duration of 17 minutes, as well as in other parts of the city. Four ferries spread along the beach will make the spectacle possible, using only silent fireworks, due to a municipal decree prohibiting the use of loud fireworks in events promoted by the local government, AgenciaBrasil reports.

Fortaleza municipal administration published a decree not only cancelling the New Year's Eve public celebration this year, but also setting the limit of number of people at private parties. By the rules, large events in closed places shall not have more than 2.5 thousand revelers. In open places, up to 5,000 people will be allowed.

The New Year's Eve event has also been cancelled in Porto Alegre. The celebration of its 250th anniversary was supposed to take place by Guaíba riverside. Due to Omicron spread, the administration decided not to promote concerts to avoid crowds at Gasometer Plant, where the party was supposed to be held.

In Boa Vista, the party has not been cancelled. Last week, the municipal administration released the musical program for Dec. 31. The concerts will take place at Rio Branco Park, starting at 5 pm.

In Rio de Janeiro, ten different fireworks locations have been planned throughout the city. In Copacabana, the show will last 16 minutes. At the same time there will be a pyromusical show, and songs will tell the city's history. Loudspeaker towers have been installed on the beach. To avoid crowding, however, the city has imposed several measures to restrict people circulation, such as the closing of subway stations near Copacabana beach.

In Camboriú, on the coast of Santa Catarina state, one of the favorite destinations in the southern part of the country, the New Year's Eve event includes a 15-minute firework show. The countdown will take place at the Ferris wheel, one of the city's tourist attractions. The local government expects all the hotels to be fully booked.

According to the latest survey by the Ministry of Health released on Tuesday (Dec. 28), Brazil has registered so far 77 cases of the Omicron variant.



