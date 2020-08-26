Go to the main site
    Pandemic puts 100 million tourism jobs at risk: UN report

    26 August 2020, 08:46

    MADRID. KAZINFORM The United Nations presented on Tuesday their report: 'Tourism and Covid-19', which predicts that up to 100 million jobs could be lost within the tourism sector as a result of the pandemic, and could lead to a 2.8 per cent drop in gross domestic product (GDP).

    The document also warns of the short and long-term consequences of governments adopting unilateral decisions, including possible negative impacts on recovery efforts and consumer trust in international tourism, EFE-EPA reports.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News WHO
