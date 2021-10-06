Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Religion

    Pandemic gives humanity some opportunities, Khaled Akasheh

    6 October 2021, 13:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary of the Commission for Religious Relations with Muslims and bureau chief for Islam at the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue Monsignor Khaled Akasheh addressed the session of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions underway in Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    He stressed that pandemic gave humanity, countries, religious communities and all some opportunities to learn about existing viruses, restrictions and shortages in many spheres of our lives, such as healthcare, economy, social solidarity and unity. He said that religious leaders and their communities demonstrate solidarity to those hit by pandemic.

    He also expressed gratitude to First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for initiating and supporting the Congress.

    «The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for many years headed the Secretariat contributing his wisdom and talents to the noble calling of interfaith and intercultural dialogue,» he resumed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Religion Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet