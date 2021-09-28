Go to the main site
    Pandemic accelerates transition of print media to digital

    28 September 2021, 22:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «COVID-19 pandemic accelerated transition of print media to digital media,» director general of Nur Media Holding Bolat Kaliyanbekov told the Astana Media Week annual forum in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    He noted that to date dissemination of information by print media is complicated. It ranges from paper deliveries, printing, distribution of newspapers and other large technological chains. Pandemic seriously affected those chains. The borders were closed down, printing costs increased, etc. As a result the readership circulation dropped.

    «For the past five years the share of print media in advertising decreased from 8% to 4%. The country’s advertising market reduced by 11% in 2020. All of this accelerated transition of print media to digital,» he added.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Mass media Nur-Sultan
