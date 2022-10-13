Go to the main site
    Palestinian President Mahmous Abbas thanks Kazakhstan for support

    13 October 2022, 15:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Mahmous Abbas of Palestine expressed his gratitude to Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Kazakhstani people for holding the VI CICA Summit as well as other heads of state for supporting his country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Palestinian President expressed hope that the Summit’s participants would continue to support and uphold the international resolutions, including the Arab Peace Initiative in support of the efforts to recognize Palestine, especially by EU countries.

    «Palestine will actively participate in improving mutual relations between the CICA members as well as in supporting the countries and nations of the region,» said the Palestinian leader.

    He went on to note that these measures will be aimed at achieving security, stability, and peace as well as the fight against terrorism in the region and world.

    The 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) with the participation of 11 heads of state is taking place in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

