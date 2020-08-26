Go to the main site
    Palace of Youth and Schoolchildren to bear the name of Abai in Atyrau

    26 August 2020, 19:16

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – In Atyrau city, the Palace of Youth and Schoolchildren is to be named after the prominent Kazakh poet Abai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The proposal put forward by the culture, archives and records department to give the name of Abai to the Palace of Youth and Schoolchildren in Atyrau city has been supported at the regular session of the Atyrau regional maslikhat. A monument to the poet is said to be installed facing the Palace.

    The Palace of Youth and Schoolchildren has been put into use this year and is due to be officially opened after the quarantine restrictions are lifted.

    Notably, in Atyrau region, there are 5 schools and 28 streets named after Abai, the 175th anniversary of whom is widely celebrated around the world.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

