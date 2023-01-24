Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Pakistan to raise literacy rate in compliance with UN 2030 Agenda

    24 January 2023, 21:41

    ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Tuesday that Pakistan will make efforts to raise literacy rate in the country in compliance with the U.N. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Xinhua reports.

    «Education is considered to be closely related to the economic and social development of a country. Without substantial investment in human resources, no country can achieve sustainable economic development,» Alvi said in his message on the occasion of the International Day of Education.

    The president said that education is a powerful driver of development, and is one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty and improving health, gender equality, peace and stability.

    Education delivers large, consistent returns in terms of income, and is the most important factor to ensure equality and inclusion, he added.

    Talking about the younger generation of Pakistan, Alvi stressed that the government needs to impart them with marketable education and provide equal opportunities for them to excel in their career.

    The incumbent government is working with stakeholders to increase literacy rate by providing school access to all children and improving the education system through providing marketable skills to youth and enabling them to earn a respectable livelihood with modern technology, he said.


    Photo: pinterest

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Education World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Educational center for special needs kids inaugurated in Kazakhstan
    Applications open for Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program
    Investments in science decline in Kazakhstan
    Prices for educational services rise by 14.5% in 2022 in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Another rehabilitation center for people with disabilities opens in Kazakhstan
    2 Educational center for special needs kids inaugurated in Kazakhstan
    3 Accreditation of foreign journalists to cover Digital Almaty Forum opens
    4 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and EU defines intensity and vast coop agenda
    5 Above 700,000 remain in areas at risk of flooding