11 November 2022, 15:44
11 November 2022, 15:44

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The delegation of Pakistan headed by the Federal Minister for Board of Investment visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC, Centre). The delegation was met by the Governor of the AIFC Kairat Kelimbetov.

The delegation also included the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Minister for Industries and Production Division, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Federal Secretary Commerce, the Secretary for Communications, etc., the AIFC’s official website reads.

During the visit, the guests got acquainted with the special legal regime of the AIFC, based on the principles and norms of common law, tax preferences and visa benefits in force in the AIFC, as well as the advantages of jurisdiction and achievements of the Centre.

The delegation was also presented the work of the AIFC Bodies and organisations – the Astana International Exchange, the Court and the International Arbitration Centre, the Astana Financial Services Authority, Tech Hub, Green Finance Centre, etc.

Following the visit, a bilateral meeting was held, during which agreements were reached on strengthening cooperation through the development of joint projects.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

www.aifc.kz


Photo: aifc.kz

