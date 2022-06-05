Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Pakistan reports 55 new COVID-19 cases

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 June 2022, 14:45
ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistan reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,530,705, the country's ministry of health said on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

A total of 30,379 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths on Saturday, according to the ministry's statistics.

On Saturday, 14,084 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.39 percent.

Currently, there are 65 active cases who are in critical condition in the South Asian country.


