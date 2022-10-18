18 October 2022, 20:15

Pakistan reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistan recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the country's ministry of health said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The overall tally of infected people increased to 1,573,435 with the new cases, according to data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,621 people had died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no new death reported in the country during the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

On Monday, 7,597 tests for COVID-19 were conducted throughout Pakistan, and the latest positivity rate stood at 0.42 percent.

Currently, there are 40 COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition in the South Asian country.