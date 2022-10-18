Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Pakistan reports 32 new COVID-19 cases
18 October 2022, 20:15

Pakistan reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistan recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the country's ministry of health said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The overall tally of infected people increased to 1,573,435 with the new cases, according to data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,621 people had died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no new death reported in the country during the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

On Monday, 7,597 tests for COVID-19 were conducted throughout Pakistan, and the latest positivity rate stood at 0.42 percent.

Currently, there are 40 COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition in the South Asian country.


Related news
Pakistan ready to provide Kazakhstan access to Persian Gulf markets
Malaysia reports 4,621 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 45 in Kazakhstan
Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
50 new coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
725 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus and COVID pneumonia
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive