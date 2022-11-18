Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistan recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the country's ministry of health said on Friday, Xinhua reports.

The overall tally of infected people increased to 1,574,826 after adding the new cases, according to data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,630 people have died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no new deaths reported during the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

On Thursday, 9,103 tests for COVID-19 were conducted throughout Pakistan, and the latest positivity rate stood at 0.27 percent.

Currently, 51 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

Photo: 4esnok.by