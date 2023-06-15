Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM Authorities in Pakistan and India have evacuated more than 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy nears coastal areas of the two countries, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the cyclone is moving toward Pakistan's southern regions, including the port city of Karachi, and is likely to cause strong winds and heavy rain from today, Anadolu Agency reports.

So far, 81,925 people have evacuated from Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Malir districts and shifted to safe places, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh said in a statement.

Army and Navy personnel have already been deployed in the coastal areas to assist the local administration in evacuation and relief activities.

Relief and medical camps have also been established in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Malir to provide assistance to displaced people, it said.

«As all arrangements possible to secure lives on the impact frontline have been made, praying that as it makes landfall before or by noon, people stay safe. On both sides of the border,» Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman tweeted.

Authorities also advised fishermen not to venture in open sea until the system is over by June 17.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that under the existing upper-level steering winds, very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is most likely to track further northward until Thursday morning, then recurve northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and India’s Gujarat coast on June 15 afternoon/evening as a very severe cyclonic storm packing winds of 100-120 kilometers (62 to 74 miles) per hour gusting to 140 km/hour.

«PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is continuously monitoring the system and will issue updates accordingly.» it said, adding that heavy rain and thunderstorms could continue until June 16.

India evacuates thousands people

According to the Gujarat government, more than 74,000 people from eight coastal districts have been shifted to safer places.

The government said the state’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting on Wednesday evening with senior officials and made necessary suggestions to mitigate the possible effects of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat.

«Full vigilance is being maintained by the state government to protect the citizens from loss of life and property as a result of the storm,» the government said.

It said that audio messages and WhatsApp video messages are also being sent regarding safety-precautionary measures during the cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department said on Thursday that the cyclone is very likely to move northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by Thursday evening «as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph.»