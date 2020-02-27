Go to the main site
    Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus

    27 February 2020, 20:51

    ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM Pakistan has reported its first two cases of coronavirus, COVID-19.

    Addressing a news conference in Quetta, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said that both patients have recently arrived from Iran, WAM reports.

    According to Pakistani media reports, the first case was reported in Karachi where the individual was taken to a private hospital for treatment. A second patient in Islamabad, was admitted to the capital’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. Both patients are said to be in stable condition.

    The Balochistan government has closed down schools and religious madrasas until 15th March, while the Sindh government announced school closures on 27th and 28th February.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

