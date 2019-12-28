Go to the main site
    Pakistan condoles with Kazakhstan over #2100 flight crash victims

    28 December 2019, 11:12

    ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi extended their condolences to Kazakhstan upon the Bek Air plane crash victims, Kazinform learnt from the Dispatch News Desk News Agency.

    «The President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister have conveyed their sympathies and condolences over the tragic plane crash in Almaty airport at Kazakhstan in which 12 people lost their lives and several were injured.

    In separate messages to their respective counterparts, the President and the Prime Minister have expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Kazakhstan and shared the grief and pain of their Kazak brethren. They also prayed for the early recovery of those injured,» the message reads.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

