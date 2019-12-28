Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Pakistan condoles with Kazakhstan over #2100 flight crash victims

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 December 2019, 11:12
Pakistan condoles with Kazakhstan over #2100 flight crash victims

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi extended their condolences to Kazakhstan upon the Bek Air plane crash victims, Kazinform learnt from the Dispatch News Desk News Agency.

«The President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister have conveyed their sympathies and condolences over the tragic plane crash in Almaty airport at Kazakhstan in which 12 people lost their lives and several were injured.

In separate messages to their respective counterparts, the President and the Prime Minister have expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Kazakhstan and shared the grief and pain of their Kazak brethren. They also prayed for the early recovery of those injured,» the message reads.


Foreign policy    Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty