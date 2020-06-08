Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project linking it with China

    8 June 2020, 13:19

    ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM Pakistan has approved $7.2 billion railway line upgradation project between Peshawar and Karachi under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, CPEC.

    The approval of the project to upgrade the 1,872 km-long railway track from Peshawar to Karachi is a big milestone for the second phase of the CPEC, said Lt. Gen. (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, chairman of the CPEC Authority, WAM reports.

    The main railway will link the southern Chinese city of Kashgar with the Gwadar port on the southwest coast of Balochistan province. The Chinese President Xi Jinping will open the project during his upcoming visit to Pakistan.

    The project includes the modernisation of the railway that runs from northwest Peshawar to South Karachi, with a length of 1,872 km, and an increase in the speed of passenger trains from 110 to 160 km per hour.

    Bajwa added that the approval paved the way for final negotiations with China to finance the project with the knowledge of the International Monetary Fund, while the World Bank linked the project's success to bringing about governance reforms in the railways.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Transport World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    At least 10 killed, 25 others in hospital after wedding bus crashes in Australia
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region