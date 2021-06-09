Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Pace of vaccinations down by 46% in May in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 June 2021, 18:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFROM – The pace of vaccinations against COVID-19 was down 46% in May compared to the previous month in Nur-Sultan city, the city’s chief medical officer Sarkhat Beisenova said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a briefing at the capital’s administration, Nur-Sultan city’s chief medical officer said that the population’s demand and willingness to get vaccinated is seen.

She went on to say that vaccinations are carried out at the sites where the sanitary standards are in place.

According to the city’s administration, nine more vaccination centers have been opened at in the city to ensure people have access to vaccines, including at Mega Silk Way, Khan Shatyr, Asia Park, Saryarka trading and entertaining centers, Abu Dhabi Plaza complex as well as Alem, Eurasia trading houses, and Mechta trading center.

As of June 9, 2021, 9.4% or 111,683 of Nur-Sultan’s total population have been inoculated with both components of COVID-19 vaccines. 14.3% or 169,632 have been given one component of the vaccines.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
