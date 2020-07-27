Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Oxygen stations to be set up in N Kazakhstan hospitals by fall

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 July 2020, 21:41
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - According to governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov, five oxygen stations will be installed at regional hospitals by the fall of 2020 in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the governor, the region's hospitals had had 73 lung ventilators at their disposal before the pandemic broke out. Five more expert class ventilators had been delivered to the region when the national emergency situation was in place.

Now, the number of lung ventilators at the region's hospitals stands at 264. The region had been provided with oxygen concentrators which now amount to 108 compared to 18 before the pandemic.

The governor also said that a decision had been taken to allocate 300 million tenge to install five oxygen stations at the hospitals by the fall of this year. The oxygen stations are said to provide a direct supply of oxygen to intensive care beds to treat critical patients.

There are five CT scans in the region's hospitals, with 2 more said to be procured next year, as well as 21 X-ray machines, with 2 more machines to be delivered to the region by the yearend.

According to the governor, the hospitals have a 16-day reserve of pharmaceuticals, including anti-fever, antiviral, and antibacterial ones.

The governor adds that the region has been preparing for the second wave of the coronavirus infection and pneumonia expected this fall.

