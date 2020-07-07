Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Oxygen producing factory to be built in Kyzylorda rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 July 2020, 14:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 80 million tenge has been allocated to build an oxygen producing factory in Kyzylorda region, Governor Gulshara Abdykalikova told an online press conference at the regional communications service on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Abdykalikova, the region has 515 beds at infectious hospitals, and 1,730 beds at temporary hospitals for COVID-19 patients. The region's phthisiopulmonology center is to install 120 beds at infectious hospitals, and 30 beds at temporary hospitals in Shalkiya village. She pointed out the readiness of private clinics in case there is a shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients.

In her words, some of the regional medical organizations are facing the lack of oxygen tanks, which the region plans to address by constructing a factory producing oxygen near the multi-purpose regional hospital. 80 million tenge has already been allocated from the regional budget to build the factory.

According to the governor, 20 portable appliances used inside lung ventilators were obtained in June, and 63 more have been requested. She said local entrepreneurs provide the support.


