Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Oxygen concentrators, ventilators arrive to Kazakhstan from China

    1 August 2020, 13:44

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A humanitarian cargo has arrived from Beijing in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The cargo included 300 oxygen concentrators and 26 artificial air lung ventilation devices.

    The organization of humanitarian aid was carried out by the private charitable foundation of Nurali Aliyev «ZHANARTU». The Foundation donates 300 7F-10 oxygen concentrators and 26 artificial lung ventilation devices «Positive Airway Pressure Units YH-830 (Bi-level) with Independent Humidifier with LCD screen» to medical institutions of Kazakhstan.

    It is noted that with the support of the famous Chinese businessman and founder of the Alibaba Group Jack Ma, the founder of the ZHANARTU Fund made an agreement with the management of the Chinese YUWELL plant on the supply of ventilators and oxygen equipment at prime cost.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty Charity Social support
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    President Tokayev visits neighborhood he grew up in
    Head of State visits Innovative Art Center in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events