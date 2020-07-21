Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Oxygen concentrators delivered to Nur-Sultan clinic

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
21 July 2020, 22:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Vital equipment was delivered to the city's multidisciplinary hospital number 3, located in the former Ramada Plaza hotel, according to the Akimat.

At the moment about three hundred patients are being treated in the hospital. Today the city’s Akimat has delivered 59 oxygen concentrators to the hospital.

As it were reported, hospitals and clinics of Nur-Sultan received additional medical equipment for the treatment of coronavirus and pneumonia including 150 blood-flow meters and more than 350 oxygen concentrators. 50 artificial lung ventilation devices, 2 sets of computer tomographs will be delivered to the city's medical facilities in the coming days.

Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
