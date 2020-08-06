Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Oxygen concentrators delivered to medical facilities in Aktobe rgn

    6 August 2020, 14:35

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – 44 oxygen concentrators have been delivered to the medical facilities of Aktobe region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The oxygen concentrators are said to be bought by the Dauletten and Aidynnury funds and delivered to Aktobe city by Air Astana and PolyExpress. The concentrators have been further delivered to Aktobe’s medical facilities with the help of volunteers and workers of the regional chamber of entrepreneurs.

    The cargo included 44 oxygen concentrators which have been distributed among the hospitals according to need. The district hospitals and the regional tuberculosis dispensary are said to receive 19 and 25 concentrators, respectively.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    3 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    4 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    5 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires