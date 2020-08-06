Oxygen concentrators delivered to medical facilities in Aktobe rgn

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – 44 oxygen concentrators have been delivered to the medical facilities of Aktobe region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The oxygen concentrators are said to be bought by the Dauletten and Aidynnury funds and delivered to Aktobe city by Air Astana and PolyExpress. The concentrators have been further delivered to Aktobe’s medical facilities with the help of volunteers and workers of the regional chamber of entrepreneurs.

The cargo included 44 oxygen concentrators which have been distributed among the hospitals according to need. The district hospitals and the regional tuberculosis dispensary are said to receive 19 and 25 concentrators, respectively.