Oxford-Islamic Development Bank International Scholarship programme launched

The partnership with the IsDB was confirmed during a signing ceremony at Oxford’s Clarendon Building on 30 August.

The event was attended by Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of the University, and H.E. Dr. Bandar Hajjar, President of the Islamic Development Bank.

The scheme will provide support for up to five postgraduate scholars per year and will include a grant to cover living costs as well as course fees, which will be match funded by the University, the official website of the Islamic Development Bank reads.

The scholarship will be open to academically outstanding and meritorious scholars ordinarily resident in one of 57 IsDB member countries who already hold an offer to study a master’s or DPhil in a social science subject relevant to the Sustainable Development Goals. Eligible courses reflect the IsDB’s interests in science, technology and innovation, and, more specifically, its goal of empowering communities and supporting the achievement of sustainable development. The first cohort of graduates will start in September 2020.

In her speech at the ceremony, Professor Richardson said: ‘On behalf of the University, I would like to thank the Islamic Development Bank for its generous support in establishing a new graduate scholarship programme at Oxford. This programme will enable talented students from IsDB countries to study at Oxford, whereby enriching our community and expanding their opportunities.’

H.E. Dr. Bandar Hajjar said: ‘I express my gratitude to the University of Oxford for partnering with the Islamic Development Bank. I believe that this agreement is just the beginning of cooperation between our two noble institutions, as we work towards global human development and cater for a scientifically advanced society in those countries and regions that are largely underprivileged.’

Dr. Hayat Sindi, Chief STI Advisor to the President of the Islamic Development Bank, added: ‘We believe that with our efforts, and with support from the management of the IsDB and the University of Oxford, we will make this the premier scholarship programme to attract talent.’

