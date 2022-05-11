Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Overview video of Kazakh President’s state visit to Türkiye, Day 1, released

    11 May 2022, 08:10

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The recap video of the first day of the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye is released, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

    The President laid flowers at the Atatürk Mausoleum in Ankara.

    The Presidents of Kazakhstan held meetings in restricted and extended attendance. The Heads of State agreed to bring relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye to an expanded strategic partnership.

    The leaders held a briefing for the mass media.



    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President