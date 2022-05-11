Overview video of Kazakh President’s state visit to Türkiye, Day 1, released

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The recap video of the first day of the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye is released, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

The President laid flowers at the Atatürk Mausoleum in Ankara.

The Presidents of Kazakhstan held meetings in restricted and extended attendance. The Heads of State agreed to bring relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye to an expanded strategic partnership.

The leaders held a briefing for the mass media.