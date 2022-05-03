Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over USD 240 mln to be channeled into Kazakhstani enterprises

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 May 2022, 16:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Following 2021 the overall volume of procurements of goods, works and services of subsoil users of the country's energy industry made KZT 4.69 trln,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said.

»The industry-average local content share hit 61.8% up to KZT 2.9 trln, including goods up to 24.3%, works worth 76.4%, and services up to 53.6%. Some 75% of procurements fall on three large operators, such as Tengizchevroil, Karachaganak Petroleum Operating and North Caspian Operating, 13% fall on the Samruk Kazyna Fund's companies, and 12% account for the rest of the subsoil users,« Akchulakov told the meeting of the development of the 2025 household income increase program complex plan.

As the Minister added there are opportunities for raising the local content share in goods. Some initiatives were implemented by the Ministry. The international oil and gas machine building development centre was founded to boost local goods for the needs of three large operators. Chevron as part of its re-investment obligations to Kazakhstan will channel USD 248.5 mln into prosperous enterprises of Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, the construction of the gas processing plant on Kashagan will complete in 2024.


