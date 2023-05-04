Over thousand people narrate Manas epic in chorus in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM 1,250 people narrated Manas epic in chorus in Toguz-Toro region of Jalal-Abad Oblast of Kyrgyzstan on May 1, KABAR reports.

The event was held as part of the implementation of the presidential decree «On additional measures for the comprehensive study and popularization of the trilogy of the Manas epic (Manas, Semetey, Seitek) - the invaluable spiritual heritage of the Kyrgyz people.»

The event was attended by educators, schoolchildren and pupils of kindergartens.

The Manas epic is the longest epic poem in the world and included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Manas tells about the life and deeds of hero Manas, his son and grandson Semetei Seitek. A legend has it that it was Manas, who united separate Kyrgyz tribes into a single nation. The trilogy describes Kyrgyz culture, customs and traditions.