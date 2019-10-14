Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over the year volume of gasoline and diesel fuel production grew by 13% and 9%

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
14 October 2019, 11:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prices for gasoline fell by an average of 4% at the country's gas stations, Kazinform reports with the reference to EnergyProm.

Over the year a verage retail gas prices fell by 4%. Thus, the price of AI-92 gasoline at gas stations decreased by 5.4% and reached KZT146.7. Prices for AI-95 and AI-96 gasoline fell by 3.7% to KZT169.4 per liter. The price of AI-95 gasoline decreased by 2.6% and equaled KZT187.3 per liter.

The volume of output of oil products such as gasoline, including aviation and diesel fuel, over the past year has increased by 12.9% and 8.8%, respectively. Thus, within January-August 2019 gasoline production equaled to 2.8 million tons, diesel - 3.3 million tons.

97% of diesel fuel and 99% of gasoline was produced at refineries in Pavlodar and Atyrau regions and the city of Shymkent.

Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant leads in the production of diesel fuel - 1.2 million tons. The second place is occupied by the Atyrau refinery which produced a little more than 1 million tons. Both plants are managed by JSC NC «KazMunayGas». The Shymkent Oil Refinery under the management of PetroKazakhstan Oil Products produced 1 million tons of diesel fuel.

According to the EnergyProm, the Shymkent oil refinery is the leader in gasoline production: 1.2 million tons. It is followed by the Pavlodar refinery (875.3 thousand tons) and the Atyrau refinery (696.5 thousand tons).

By the end of 2020 it is planned to build a mini-refinery in West Kazakhstan region. In the Turkestan region, the construction of a mini-refinery has already been completed by 30%. Its commissioning is scheduled for 2021. The construction of another mini-refinery has been also launched in Karaganda region. The capacity of mini-refineries is declared at the level of 750 thousand to 1 million tons of products per year.

