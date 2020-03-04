Over ten years light industry has grown 1,5 times, Kazakh Economy Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of National Economy announced light industry growth in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over the past ten years light industry has grown 1.5 times, clothes manufacturing has increased by a factor of two and the production of leather goods has grown 1.4 times,» said Ruslan Dalenov at the Senate Parliamentary hearings.

According to his words, within the previous year the volume of domestic light industry production increased by 13.5% (compared with 2018) and amounted to KZT113 billion. The consumer industry's share in the country’s industry is 0.4%.

«The main share in light industry production falls on textile products (36.6%) and clothing (35.2%), followed by leather products with a share of 16.2% and footwear - 8.2%,» the Minister added.

The Minister additionally said that in Kazakhstan light industry occupies 0.1% of GDP structure and 0.3% of total employment.

The manufacturing industry has the greatest potential for attracting investment. According to his words, in 2020-2024 it is planned to implement a pool of 41 investment projects in light industry worth KZT52 billion with the creation of 1.3 thousand jobs.

«This year 31 projects worth KZT26 billion will be implemented. The projects will create 478 new jobs,» the Minister said.



