Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Over ten years light industry has grown 1,5 times, Kazakh Economy Minister

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
4 March 2020, 12:25
Over ten years light industry has grown 1,5 times, Kazakh Economy Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of National Economy announced light industry growth in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over the past ten years light industry has grown 1.5 times, clothes manufacturing has increased by a factor of two and the production of leather goods has grown 1.4 times,» said Ruslan Dalenov at the Senate Parliamentary hearings.

According to his words, within the previous year the volume of domestic light industry production increased by 13.5% (compared with 2018) and amounted to KZT113 billion. The consumer industry's share in the country’s industry is 0.4%.

«The main share in light industry production falls on textile products (36.6%) and clothing (35.2%), followed by leather products with a share of 16.2% and footwear - 8.2%,» the Minister added.

The Minister additionally said that in Kazakhstan light industry occupies 0.1% of GDP structure and 0.3% of total employment.

The manufacturing industry has the greatest potential for attracting investment. According to his words, in 2020-2024 it is planned to implement a pool of 41 investment projects in light industry worth KZT52 billion with the creation of 1.3 thousand jobs.

«This year 31 projects worth KZT26 billion will be implemented. The projects will create 478 new jobs,» the Minister said.


Government of Kazakhstan   Industry   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital