Over seven bln coronavirus vaccination shots conducted worldwide

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus inoculations carried out globally has surpassed seven billion. More than a half of them are accounted for by three countries - China (2.3 billion), India (1.1 billion) and the United States (0.4 billion), according to TASS’ estimates based on government data and media statistics.

Currently, over seven billion coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered. It is not yet possible to figure out how many people around the world have been fully vaccinated, since many governments report only the number of approved vaccine doses and that of vaccine injections, TASS reports.

Furthermore, the vaccination rate worldwide has been decreasing, the previous billion shots were administered in 29 days, and it took 37 days to reach the new billion. More than 90% of residents have already get vaccinated in the UAE and Malta. Over 80% of the population have already been vaccinated with at least one component in Portugal, Cuba, Chile, Iceland, Cambodia, Qatar, Spain, Singapore, Brunei and South Korea.

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, in Russia, over 50.9 million full cycles of coronavirus vaccination have already been carried out, and the first component was vaccinated 56.8 million times. At the same time, the level of collective immunity in the country stands at 46.8%.

More than ten coronavirus shots have so far been released for public distribution across the world, including Russia’s Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, as well as the jabs developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm, India’s Covaxin, in addition to the ones by US-based Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.



