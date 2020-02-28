Over past 10 years agricultural industry has stagnated, Senate Speaker

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alzhanova Raushan
28 February 2020, 13:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past 10 years agricultural industry of Kazakhstan has stagnated, this was stated by Dariga Nazarbayeva, chairwoman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, during parliamentary hearings on agro-industrial complex development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Despite the fact that the quantitative and percentage indicators of the agricultural sector are growing, we see that over the past 10 years the industry has stagnated. The share of agriculture in GDP over the past 10 years has not exceeded 5%, and in recent years it has been steadily declining,» said Dariga Nazarbayeva.

The Speaker added that according to Statistics Committee, the average wage of people employed in the agricultural sector was the lowest among the country’s sectors of economy. She added that unsystematic reforms in the country's agricultural sector have led to sharp decline in production and decrease in real incomes of producers.


