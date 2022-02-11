Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over KZT380bn worth of investment to be funneled in Kostanay rgn's development

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 February 2022, 15:45
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Over KZT380bn is to be channeled into the development of Kostanay region's economy, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the region's administration.

It is also planned to create over 1,700 permanent jobs in the region.

Today, Kostanay region's Governor Arkhimed Mukhambetov conducted the visiting working meeting with investors and government bodies within the Industrial zone.

Particularly, the sides discussed the current issues of the construction of two plants for auto components production built jointly with the large Russian company producing diesel trucks and engines.

photo

The Industrial zone in Kostanay city is an infrastructural platform not only for external investors but also for domestic business subjects.

«The initiatives will favorably contribute to the development of the mechanical engineering cluster of the region. Owning to the given projects nearly KZT380bn with the creation of over 1.7 thousand new permanent jobs will be channeled in the economy of the region,» said the governor.

photo

photo

photo

photo


