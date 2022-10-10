Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region
Over KZT2bn provided for fire-hit Kostanay region’s recovery
10 October 2022, 16:13

Over KZT2bn provided for fire-hit Kostanay region’s recovery

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 91 houses were fully destroyed by the wildfires in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh government provided KZT2.27bn spent to build 91 houses and engineering infrastructure for those affected by the wildfires in Kostanay region.

According to Kostanay region’s administration, construction and installation works are being carried out by 13 contracting organizations.


Related news
New 600-seat school in Atyrau to open doors soon
Read also
New 600-seat school in Atyrau to open doors soon
Kazakhstan to build 500 new schools
New stadium opens in Akmola region ahead of Republic Day
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Infant mortality rising in Kostanay region
Almost 3,000 apartments commissioned in Kostanay region since Jan
Türkiye ready to assist Kazakhstan in constructing shipbuilding plant
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks

News

Archive