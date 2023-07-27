Over KZT16.3bln to be spent on repair of heating system in Semey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan has allocated over 16.3bln tenge from its reserves for the repair of heating infrastructure in Semey, as per a decree signed by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform reports.

The length of heat supply networks in Semey is 322 kilometers, their average wear is 68%. Some sections, which were commissioned in 1966, are worn-out by 100%. 337 accidents were recorded on the heat supply lines during the last winter season, which is 21% more against the previous year.

The funds allocated by the Government will be spent on reconstruction of 5.8 kilometers of main heat supply lines.